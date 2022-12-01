Cineflix Rights Acquires ‘Good Morning Chuck’

Cineflix Rights has acquired global distribution rights to Bon matin Chuck (Good Morning Chuck), the new French-language scripted series from Jean-François Rivard, co-produced by St-Laurent TV and Connect3 Media for Crave (Canada).

Good Morning Chuck is a dramatic comedy series about the beloved host of a morning show, who finds himself on the front page of all the newspapers and gossip magazines after a scandal involving his drug and alcohol addiction erupts. With his reputation on the line, Chuck heads to rehab in order to convince his spouse, his agent, and the public of his (relative) goodwill.

Good Morning Chuck is co-directed and co-written by Jean-François Rivard (Happily Married), Sarianne Cormier (Les Vestiges), and Patrick Dupuis (Punch Club ). It stars Nicolas Pinson (Les Invincibles) as Chuck.

The series is produced for Bell Media by Lou Bélanger, Marieme Ndiaye, and Rafael Perez for St-Laurent TV along with André Barro and Pablo Salzman for Connect3 Media.

Photo: Happily Married