‘Big Brother VIP’ Lands in Kosovo

Banijay Rights’ Big Brother VIP will be adapted for the Republic of Kosovo. Co-produced by Klan Kosova and Artmotion, the new series will air on Klan Kosova from December 5, 2022, bringing the Banijay format to 65 countries.

Originally created by EndemolShine Nederland, Big Brother recently returned to Telefe in Argentina after five years. The reboot reached a 70 percent share on its launch. This follows the recent news of the format’s return to the U.K. with ITV2 and ITVX, and Banijay U.K.-owned Initial lined up to produce. The global reality hit has 32 productions airing across 25 markets this year. Big Brother’s celebrity spin-off was named K7 Media’s spin-off of the year in 2021 with 17 active markets.

Big Brother VIP follows a group of celebrities living together in a house fitted with cameras recording their every move. With no contact from the outside world, celebrity participants must learn how to co-habit with their new housemates whilst competing against them every week in physical and mental challenges. Watching the celebrities 24/7 they must decide who should be evicted and who ultimately should be crowned the winner.