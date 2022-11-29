Rose D’Or Awards Winners

The winners of the 2022 Rose d’Or Awards were handed out yesterday in a ceremony hosted by TV comedy star Alex Horne. Actor Brian Cox was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his role in Succession and decades of TV, film and stage success.

Among the programs that won top prizes, Succession picked up the award for Best Drama, and Toast of Tinseltown won the award for Best Comedy. Performance of the Year went to Danish actress Sidse Babett Knudsen for her role in Borgen; and the Emerging Talent award went to Yasmin Finney for her role in Heartstopper.

The full list of winners is available here.