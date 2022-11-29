French Content Ranks Fourth on Global SVOD Platforms

Unifrance published its annual market indicator report detailing the position of French films and audiovisual programs in all genres on SVOD platforms around the world in 2022.

Unifrance’s report, based on London-based Ampere Analysis data, analyzed more than 100 SVOD platforms in 53 territories. On the examined SVOD platforms, France ranked 4th among the most represented countries of production, with 5.4 percent of titles worldwide (outside France) in July 2022, for a total of more than 6,700 French works. Topping the list are the U.S., the U.K. and India, with 38.0, 6.4, and 5.5 percent of titles respectively.

Founded in 1949 as an association under the 1901 French Associations Act, and operating under the supervision of French state authorities, notably the CNC (Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée), Unifrance is the organization responsible for promoting French film and TV content worldwide.