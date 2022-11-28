SPI Expands in Mozambique, Hires Kresimir Duic

SPI/FilmBox and Moçambique Telecom (Tmcel) have signed a new distribution deal that allows Tmcel subscribers in Mozambique to access Dizi via the Yabadoo app. Dizi channel broadcasts some of the most popular and critically-acclaimed Turkish series and is included in the Pacote de Ouro package with Portuguese subtitles.

In other SPI International news, the Canal + company has appointed Kresimir Duic to serve as the director of Operations for Adria and Albania.

Duic has over 20 years of experience in sales within the media industry. He joins SPI from HBO Adria where he was most recently sales director for the Adria region. In his new role, he will be responsible for managing business operations in Adria and Albania, reinforcing SPI’s brand reputation, strengthening and building on client relationships, launching new pay-TV channels and digital products from SPI’s portfolio in the region.

Duic will work with the head of Distribution, Murat Muratoglu, who oversees the distribution efforts for SPI across multiple territories.