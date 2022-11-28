eOne to Rep New Series ‘Salazar’

Entertainment One has partnered with Spanish indie production company Plano a Plano to handle the worldwide distribution rights (outside of Spain) of new period detective series Salazar.

Set in 17th century Spain near the French border, the series follows the intelligent and independent inquisitor Alonso de Salazar going against his masters within the Catholic church, refusing to buy into the accusation of witchcraft as a means of intimidation.

“With Salazar, Plano a Plano and the writers have brought such a recognized period of history to life and created a dynamic and creative series. We are sure it will appeal to a wide variety of the TV viewing public and are excited to introduce it to international buyers,” said Noel Hedges, executive vice president of Acquisitions, eOne.

The 8 x 52′ Salazar series is created by Fran Carballal (To Serve and Protect, La entrega) and Quique Lojo (Toy Boy, Sabuesos).