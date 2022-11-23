United Media Licenses ‘Best Men’ to RTL Hungary

South East Europe producer and distributor United Media has licensed the adaptation of Best Men (Kumovi) to Hungary’s RTL.

Best Men, a drama series produced by Croatia’s Nova TV, follows three families who clash in the remote area of Zaglave, and ultimately decide the fate of the place. On one side, there are the newly-rich and newly-arrived Macanis, on the other side are the powerful, established Akrapis, and in the middle are the criminal lords Gotovcis.

This deal marks the third adaptation of United Media’s content by RTL Hungary since 2019. Previous series included comedies No Matter What and On The Border.

United Media operates in eight countries of Southeast Europe with six national television stations, 55 cable channels, 28 portals, and five radio stations.