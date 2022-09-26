France M6 Eyed by Italy’s MFE

After the failed attempt to merge France’s TV networks TF1 and M6, Media For Europe (which is run by Pier Silvio Berlusconi) has offered to buy 48.3 percent of M6, which was put on the block by its owner, Germany’s RTL-Bertelsmann.

Meanwhile, to retry the TF1-M6 merge is now French-Lebanese businessman Rodolphe Saadé, together with Stephane Courbit, chairman of Banijay Entertainment, and French investor Marc Ladreit De Lacharriere.

Media For Europe (MFE), which encompasses Mediaset, Mediaset España and Germany’s ProSieben Sat1, has found a partner for the M6 deal in French businessman Xavier Niel (owner of Le Monde newspaper and broadband operator Iliad).

For all interested parties, the M6 sale has to take place by next spring, before the network’s license is due for renewal. After that deadline, potential buyers will have to wait for an additional five years.

Pictured: Pier Silvio Berlusconi, left, and Xavier Niel