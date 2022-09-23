Up The Ladder: Roku, TF1

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier is exiting Fox and taking on the role of president of Roku Media, effective in late October. Based in New York, Collier will oversee advertising sales, the company’s ad platform business and content for Roku’s owned-and-operated channels, including The Roku Channel. Collier has been the CEO of FOX Entertainment since 2018.

Rodolphe Belmer will be appointed CEO of TF1 next month as the French broadcaster will split the functions of chairman of the board and CEO for a limited period of time. Belmer was formerly CEO of Canal+ before being appointed CEO at Eutelsat. The announcement comes one week after TF1 and M6 abandoned their merger plans after antitrust requests made the deal irrelevant.