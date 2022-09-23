MIP Cancun Registrations Keep Climbing

RX France announced a raft of bookings for MIP Cancun, its international content mart for Latin American and U.S. Hispanic television, to be held on 13-16 November.

Eight weeks ahead of opening day, more than 600 delegates from over 40 countries are set to attend, (evenly split between buyers, producers and distributors). Now in its 9th edition, and renowned for its signature one-to-one matchmaking component, MIP Cancun returns to the Moon Palace Resort, that last year welcomed about 450 delegates in-person against a backdrop of pandemic travel restrictions still in force in many countries.

Activities at MIP Cancun will run from Sunday to Wednesday for the first time, with a pre-opening day focused on insights and sessions. The distribution market, co-production forum and conference program will run from Monday through Wednesday. The event will also see the return of national pavilions, including ProColombia and Argentina Audiovisual among its participants.