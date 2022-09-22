Studio Hamburg Rebrands as OneGate Media

German distributor Studio Hamburg Enterprises will now operate under the new name of OneGate Media, with Tania Reichert-Facilides as managing director.

Founded over 60 years ago as a subsidiary of NDR, OneGate Media is part of the Studio Hamburg Group. Covering worldwide distribution for TV content, its 70 employees are based across its three offices in Hamburg, Munich and Berlin. The name OneGate is a reference to the company’s roots in Hamburg, which is known as Germany’s ‘Gate to the World’.

Topping the company’s slate is series Baltic Crimes, which has been sold to over 30 countries across Europe and Asia. Other key titles include feel-good TV movie collection Simply Nora, and true crime documentary Reeperbahn: Special Unit 65. In addition, the company has also created a range of international YouTube channels, which receive over 200 million views per year.

Tania Reichert-Facilides has been managing director of Studio Hamburg Enterprises since August 2019.