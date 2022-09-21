ZAG Launches New Content Division

Independent animation studio ZAG has launched ZAG Stream, a new division established to drive forward the company’s direct to streaming content business, to be led by Maria Doolan, ZAG’s SVP of TV Content. The first project from ZAG Stream is the animated superhero fantasy series Fairyon, a reimagining of some of the world’s most famous fairy tale characters, told with a superhero twist.

Fairyon, which is currently in pre-production, is a 13 x one-hour series that reunites the creative team behind popular franchise Miraculous — Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Nathanaël Bronnis is the series creator/director and Jeremy Zag will produce.

In Fairyon, Rapunzel is a princess in search of truth and justice. To help her in her quest, she gathers around her a team of legendary superheroes—Little Red Riding Hood, Aladdin, Gretel, Cinderella, and Jack—who unite their magical powers to prevent a mysterious knight from freeing the most terrible of adversaries imprisoned in a magic mirror.