Tokyo International Film Fest Unveils Highlights

The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) unveiled the full line-up and other highlights of its 35th edition, to be held in the Hibiya-Yurakucho-Marunouchi-Ginza area of Tokyo, from October 24 to November 2, 2022. For the first time in three years, the 10-day festival will open with a red carpet event. Affiliated marketplace TIFFCOM will only run online during TIFF, on October 25-27.

Several enhancements are being made to this year’s post-pandemic edition, including an expansion of venues, enhanced collaborations with local businesses, and new ventures to accommodate a larger number of overseas visitors.

Theater, opera, and film director Julie Taymor will serve as president of the international jury; other members include cinematographer Yanagijima Katsumi, actor Shim Eun-kyung, director João Pedro Rodrigues, and former director of the Institut Français du Japon, Marie-Christine de Navacelle.

The competition section includes 15 films, eight of them world premieres, selected from among 1,695 titles from 107 countries and regions.

Picture: ©2022 TIFF L. to r.: Imaizumi Rikiya, Hashimoto Ai, Fukunaga Takeshi, Matsunaga Daishi