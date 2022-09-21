Idris Elba To Narrate ‘Human Playground’

New six-part docuseries Human Playground, from Dutch label Scenery and Manchester-based Workerbee (both Banijay companies), will launch on Netflix internationally on September 30.

The series, which delves into the origins and evolution of the most unique sports around the world, is narrated by Idris Elba, who also serves as an executive producer. The series also brings together director Tomas Kaan (Our Planet) and photographer and creator Hannelore Vandenbussche.

In the six episodes, Elba takes viewers around the world to discover why we play, from the unique robot camel races in the United Arab Emirates, to big wave surfing in Portugal and eagle hunting in Kyrgyzstan.

Human Playground will also launch on Chinese streamer Youku later this year.