Alex Horne To Host Rose d’Or Award

Award-winning comedian, author and podcaster, Alex Horne will host this year’s Rose d’Or Awards. The 61st annual ceremony will be held on November 28 at Kings Place in London with a simultaneous live stream. Horne is the creator and co-host of Taskmaster, which was nominated for a Rose d’Or last year.

The categories for this year’s Award are News & Current Affairs, Documentary, Drama, Comedy, Comedy Drama and Sitcom, Reality and Factual Entertainment, Soap and Telenovela, Children and Youth, Arts, Audio Entertainment, Multiplatform Series and Studio Entertainment. In addition to the special individual awards of Lifetime Achievement, Performance of the Year and Emerging Talent (won in 2021 by Brenda Blethyn, Omar Sy and Nida Manzoor).

Entries for the 2022 Award close on September 24.