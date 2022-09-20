Up The Ladder: ZoomerMedia, Pixcom

Montreal-based production company Pixcom is expanding its scripted division with three new hires: Martin Pagé joins the scripted development team as Fiction Development director, and Isabelle Courval and Veronique Gaudet join the scripted division as producers. Pixcom is currently in production with procedural series Wong and Winchester for Rogers/CityTV (to be distributed internationally by Lionsgate).

ZoomerMedia Limited has promoted Beverley Shenken (pictured) to the position of Chief Content Officer (CCO) at ZoomerMedia Television Division. A 32-year television industry veteran, Shenken now adds affiliate relations to her ongoing programming, scheduling, independent production, and regulatory responsibilities. Shenken is now the chief liaison between ZoomerMedia and Canada’s broadcast distribution undertakings (BDUs) and will lead negotiations for multi-year agreements for carriage and distribution for ZoomerMedia’s TV properties. She previously held the title of SVP, Content and Programming.