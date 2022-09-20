FOX Entertainment Launches Global Content Sales Division

FOX Entertainment is launching FOX Entertainment Global, a newly formed worldwide content sales division. Based in Los Angeles on the FOX Studios lot, FOX Entertainment Global will be responsible for overseeing the international, multi-platform sales and distribution of intellectual property owned and produced by FOX Entertainment and its portfolio of in-house production studios, as well as premium content acquired from outside producers.

FOX Entertainment Global will debut at MIPCOM CANNES next month, where the company will unveil FOX-owned content to international buyers, including new animated series Krapopolis and Grimsburg, and live-action comedy Animal Control.

The division will be overseen by Fernando Szew, who has been named CEO of FOX Entertainment Global. He reports to Stefan Reinhardt, president, Production Strategy and Operations, of FOX Entertainment.

FOX Entertainment Global will also manage content sales on behalf of MarVista Entertainment, which will continue to be run by Szew and operate under FOX Entertainment as an independent production studio. Tony Vassiliadis, COO of MarVista, will also serve as executive vice president of FOX Entertainment Global, reporting directly to Szew. Moreover, FOX Entertainment Global will collaborate with FOX’s current international distribution partners, Propagate Content, Incendo for opportunities in Canada, and Sony Pictures Television.