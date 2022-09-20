Beyond Rights’ Slate Topped By King Charles III Doc

Beyond Rights is launching nearly 200 new unscripted hours into the international market this Fall. Leading the new slate is Charles: The New King, a two-hour documentary series from ITN Productions. Told through ITN’s collection of rare royal archive and revelatory new interviews from those closest to Charles, this timely series explores those pivotal moments in his life that shaped him from royal infant to king. Beyond offers additional royal fare with new CNN original series DIANA from October Films, featuring the life and legacy of Princess Diana through a fresh lens of modernity, showing her to be a feminist role model.