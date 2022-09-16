Up The Ladder: Fifth Season

Global film and TV studio Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) named Ben Irving to the newly created position of creative director, UK Television. Irving will join the studio in November from the BBC. His new role will be to lead the studio’s U.K. production and development team.

Prior to joining Fifth Season, Irving was acting director of Drama at the BBC, overseeing all of the BBC’s primetime drama output. He joined BBC Drama as head of Development in 2017 and worked as commissioning editor from 2018-2022. Executive producer credits for the BBC include: His Dark Materials, Sherwood, Gentleman Jack, as well as Doctor Who, Steven Moffat’s Inside Man and the forthcoming final series of Happy Valley from Sally Wainwright.

Prior to joining the BBC, Ben was vp, Development and Production at David Heyman’s production company Heyday Films, and worked on features including Gravity, Paddington, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, and Jack Thorne’s adaptation of The Secret Garden.