Latin American Music Awards Move To UNIMAS

TelevisaUnivision has acquired the rights from dick clark productions to the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs). The 8th edition of the popular award show will air for the first time on UNIMÁS in 2023, bolstering the company’s position as “The Home of Latin Music,” across linear TV, digital, and audio, and building on the momentum of the fastest-growing network on all television in the U.S.

TelevisaUnivision continues to strengthen its portfolio of live-music events, which currently includes Premio Lo Nuestro, Premios Juventud, the Latin GRAMMY, and Uforia Concierto de Campeones, all on Univision.

The Latin American Music Awards will play tributes to today’s biggest names in Latin music and most influential Latin artists, as voted by fans, in the tradition of the American Music Awards.

The show previously aired on the NBCUniversal-owned Telemundo network.