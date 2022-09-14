Up and Down The Ladder

Cineflix Rights has appointed Mike Gould (pictured) to the newly-created position of svp, Digital. Gould will report to CEO Tim Mutimer and will be responsible for licensing long and short form content across all digital platforms. He will also lead the company’s launch of direct-to-consumer FAST channels later this year. Most recently Gould was vp of Global Digital Partnerships at All3media international

After 10 years as the CEO of Keshet International (KI), Alon Shtruzman will be leaving the global content producer and distributor owned by Keshet Media Group (KMG) at the end of 2022. Shtruzman has been at the helm of KI since its launch, and in his 10 years as CEO, has established a global infrastructure of distribution and production that turned KI into an influential player in the international content market.

Pay-TV provider M7 Group (owned by Canal+ Group) has appointed Frederic Berardi as chief financial officer and member of the Board. Frederic will replace Ernst Jan van Rooijen, who will take up the position of CFO and member of the Board at CANAL+ Poland. Berardi served most recently as CFO at CANAL+ Poland and CEO at Kino Swiat.