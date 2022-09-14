MIPCOM Looks Forward To A Full House

RX France revealed further details of the growing number of participants to MIPCOM CANNES and of its inaugural Co-Production Market, to be held alongside MIPCOM on October 17-20.

The annual international content mart is now expecting over 10,000 delegates from 96 countries. In total over 300 exhibiting stand holders are confirmed to take exhibition space with the TV industry’s major global studios, platforms and groups back in force. Over 40 first-time exhibiting companies from 21 countries are set to make their MIPCOM debut.

New this year is ‘The Seaview Producers Hub’, a 1,000 sqm event space reflecting a continued focus at the market on development, co-production and funding partnerships. The hub will be driven by a comprehensive program running from 8.30am to 5.30pm daily. Delegates will hear directly from key players in co-production, including Lars Blomgren (Banijay), Matt Brodlie (Constantin), Leona Connell (Newen Connect), Emanuelle Guilbart (APC), Mourad Koufane, (France Télévisions), Sharon Levi (YES Studios), Anke Stoll (Keshet International), Christian Vesper (Fremantle) and Elly Vervloet (VRT), in a series of curated panel sessions and in-depth case studies.

Highlights of the overall conference program announced to date include a special red carpet screening of the western The English (to be attended by leads Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, and writer/director Hugo Blick), alongside keynotes from executives leading global studios, producers, platforms and distributors.