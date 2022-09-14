All3Media’s First Round of Sales For ‘Witness Number 3’

All3Media International has concluded a first round of sales for Story Film’s domestic thriller Witness Number 3, led by The Feed’s Nina Toussaint-White.

Following its premiere on Channel 5, Witness Number 3 recently launched on SVOD service Paramount+ Australia, with four-part series set to air on TVNZ in New Zealand. In Europe the Story Films’ series has been acquired by premium PBS’s NPO in the Netherlands, TV4 in Sweden, MTV in Finland, Virgin Media in Eire, Turckell’s SVOD service TV+ in Turkey and Turkish-speaking Cyprus and Hellenic in Greece. Additionally, Acorn has signed deals for home entertainment rights for the series in the U.K., Ireland and Australia.

The four-part drama follows Jodie (Toussaint-White), a young mother and hairdresser, who witnesses a man seconds before his murder. After coming forward to give evidence to the police, believing this is the right thing to do, she is shocked when detectives decide to keep her identity secret, referring to her as ‘Witness No.3’. Soon it becomes clear there is more at risk than she could have imagined.