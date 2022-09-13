Studio 100 Media Inks Deals with the BBC and Macmillan

Studio 100 Media has signed an agreement with the BBC for the CGI, comedy-adventure series Vegesaurs.

Produced by independent Australian producer Cheeky Little Media in association with the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC), France TV and Studio 100 the animated 20×5’ series will debut on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Vegesaurs, targeted at upper preschoolers, is a fresh take on the dinosaur genre with unique vegetable and fruit-shaped characters. Each episode is a standalone mini-adventure that leans into relatable themes such as sharing, friendships and play.

In other Vegesaurs news, Macmillan Children’s Books (U.K.) has acquired from Studio 100 Media all international rights (excluding Australia and New Zealand), in all languages for an extensive global publishing program, which will include a range of formats. The first publishing program is set to launch in Spring 2023 with two picture books, followed by two story board books in Summer 2023.