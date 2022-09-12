Paramount+ Streams ’11 Minutes’

Paramount+ will exclusively premiere 11 Minutes, a four-part documentary that takes viewers inside the stories of terror and survival experienced by those who were at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. 11 Minutes will on September 27 on Paramount+, marking the week of the event’s fifth anniversary (October 1st), and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The documentary features the first in-depth interview with country music superstar Jason Aldean, who was on stage when the first burst of automatic gun fire shattered the night. When it was over, 58 people were dead and more than 800 were injured.

The doc highlights first-person narratives of officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police force, trauma teams at Sunrise Hospital and concert-goers. Using never-before-seen police bodycam footage and 200 hours of cell phone video, 11 Minutes takes viewers on a hair-raising mission to the shooter’s hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.