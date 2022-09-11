Venice Film Festival Winners

The 79th Venice Film Festival came to a close on Saturday evening at the awards gala ceremony held in the Palazzo del Cinema (Lido di Venezia). Julianne Moore chaired the festival’s jury alongside Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro, and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

Twenty-three titles were in contention for this year’s Golden Lion, that was awarded to opioids-crisis documentary feature All The Beauty and The Bloodshed by Laura Poitras.

The Silver Lion Grand Jury prize went to French courtroom drama Saint Omer by Alice Diop, and the Silver Lion for best director went to Luca Guadagnino for Bones and All. Cate Blanchett won the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for her performance in TAR, and Colin Farrell won the Coppa Volpi for Best Actor for his performance in dark comedy-drama The Banshees of Inisherin, which also won the Best Screenplay award (screenplay by Martin McDonagh)

The complete list of the 2022 Venice Film Festival winners is available here.