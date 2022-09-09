TIFF Opens With ‘The Swimmers’

The 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) kicked off yesterday with the opening gala presentation of The Swimmers, a Netflix film that opens in some theaters on November 23. The feature is a dramatization of a true story of two sisters who fled their home in Syria and endured a miraculous journey before rebuilding their lives and, for one of them, competing in the Rio Olympics. Sisters Yusra and Sara Mardini, played by real-life sisters Nathalie Issa and Manal Issa, the stars and real-life inspiration for the film, were all in attendance.

The festival runs through September 18 and will present a line-up of 260 feature films. Prior to the opening night’s screening, TIFF ceo Cameron Bailey paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.