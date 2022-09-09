Rainmaker To Distribute Emmy Awards

Rainmaker Content is set to distribute the 74th Emmy® Awards, which take place on Monday, September 12 at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. Rainmaker, which has represented the Emmys since 2020, has also announced that the Television Academy has renewed its distribution term for a further four years, up to and including 2026.

The show will be hosted by actor, comedian and producer Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) and will be telecast live coast-to-coast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Among the 155+ territories to have acquired the awards show are new clients Cosmote TV (Greece) and Lionsgate (India, Philippines and Malaysia). Returning clients include AMC Networks International (Central Europe), Turner (Latin America and German-speaking Europe), Sky UK, Sky Italia, U-NEXT Co., Ltd (Japan), Extension TV – Series Club (French-speaking Europe), DBS (Israel), Telefonica (Spain), M-Net (Africa), OSN (Middle East), TV2 (Denmark), Telenet (Belgium), OUTTV (Netherlands), HRT (Croatia), Catchplay (Singapore and Indonesia) and SIC (Portugal).