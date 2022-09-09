Production Starts On Supernatural Series ‘Fallen’

Principal photography has begun on supernatural new series Fallen from Silver Reel and Night Train Media. The series is based on the New York Times bestselling novels of the same name by Lauren Kate, which have been sold in more than 30 countries. Fallen is directed by Matt Hastings (The Handmaid’s Tale, Shadowhunters) and is written by Rachel Paterson (Domina) and Roland Moore (Humans).

Starring are Alexander Siddig (Shantaram, Kingdom of Heaven, Game of Thrones), Emmy-nominee Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You), Jessica Alexander (Get Even, Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid), Gijs Blom (The Letter for the King) and Timothy Innes (The Last Kingdom).