Endeavor Content Rebrands as Fifth Season

Film and television producer and distributor Endeavor Content has rebranded as Fifth Season. The company was founded in 2017 and comprised several production, sales, and distribution assets within Endeavor, WME, and IMG. Earlier this year the company spun out of Endeavor, finalized a transaction with Korea’s CJ ENM — which valued the business around $1 billion — and positioned Fifth Season, as it is known today, as an independent studio. The resulting structure gives CJ a majority stake in Fifth Season, while Endeavor retains a 20 percent stake.

The independent studio plans to deliver more than 30 series and films a year and produce more than $1 billion of projects over the coming calendar year.

The company’s slate includes such projects as The Lost Daughter, Killing Eve, Tokyo Vice, The Night Manager, Normal People, and Severance. Upcoming projects include the final installment of See for Apple, starring Jason Momoa; 80 For Brady starring Tom Brady, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin; and the second in the film franchise Book Club 2: The Next Chapter.

The name Fifth Season comes from Eastern medicine, which recognizes a fifth season, a celebratory time of harvest in late summer.