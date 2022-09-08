FirstLookTV Taps Helen Hunt as Narrator for New Lifetime Series “Meet Marry Murder”

U.K. true crime production company FirstLookTV has tapped Academy Award and Emmy winner Helen Hunt (Mad About You) to narrate its upcoming Lifetime series Meet Marry Murder. Devised and executive produced by FirstLookTV’s Will Hanrahan, the series premieres on Monday, October 3 as part of Lifetime’s Life & Crime Mondays. With 10 episodes ordered from FirstLookTV by Lifetime, the series asks what happens when the person you have pledged to spend your life with becomes the most dangerous person in your life. It examines 10 U.S. homicide cases of spouses killed by their partners.