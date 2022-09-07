GMA Expands Coverage in the Philippines

Philippines’ broadcast company GMA Network stays committed to delivering credible news and quality entertainment to millions of Filipinos. The network currently has a total of 93 TV stations placed in various areas nationwide. It is comprised of GMA’s analog and digital TV, as well as GTV’s analog TV broadcast stations.

Nielsen Philippines TV Audience Measurement data from January to August 2022 has shown that GMA – combined with its other channels GTV, I Heart Movies, Heart of Asia, Hallypop, and DepEd TV – reached 97.1 percent of all TV households nationwide or 18.4 million TV households. Total TV households in the Philippines for 2022 are estimated at almost 19 million.

GMA is also set to unveil more digital TV stations that will further expand the Network’s digital TV coverage with an additional investment of over 1 billion Philippine Pesos. To date, the Network has spent almost P860 million for the upgrades of existing DTT stations.

As the country continues its shift from analog to digital transmission, GMA enables more viewers to access a clearer TV viewing experience through its digital receivers GMA Affordabox and GMA Now.