Docu-series ‘Saving The King’ Premieres On HBO Max

New Spanish-language original Saving the King will premiere on the HBO Max platform on September 9. Featuring more than 50 first-person interviews with journalists, politicians, ex-secret agents, and a former mistress, the three-part docu-series provides an in-depth look at a seminal period in Spanish history.

This intimate portrait of Juan Carlos I, the former king of Spain —who ruled from 1975 to 2014 — explores a controversial figure, who put an end to 40 years of dictatorship under Francisco Franco, but ultimately abdicated and left Spain against his own will, to save the crown. The series is produced by Mandarina for HBO Max.