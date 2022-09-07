BAFTA has announced today the nominations for the BAFTA Cymru Awards, honoring excellence and talent across film and television in Wales. This year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards will be back in-person in Cardiff for the first time in two years. Alex Jones returns to host the special ceremony at St David’s Hall on October 9, and will be joined by a host of stars to announce the winners on the night.
The full list of nominations can be found at www.bafta.org/awards/cymru/nominations-2022. Highlights from today’s nominations include: Dream Horse (Actor, Feature Television/Film, Make Up and Hair, Photography and Lighting: Fiction, Sound); In My Skin (Actress, Director: Fiction, Television Drama, Writer); and CODA (Actress, Director: Fiction, Writer), among others in 21 categories.
