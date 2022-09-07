BAFTA Announces Cymru Awards Nominations

BAFTA has announced today the nominations for the BAFTA Cymru Awards, honoring excellence and talent across film and television in Wales. This year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards will be back in-person in Cardiff for the first time in two years. Alex Jones returns to host the special ceremony at St David’s Hall on October 9, and will be joined by a host of stars to announce the winners on the night.

The full list of nominations can be found at www.bafta.org/awards/cymru/nominations-2022 . Highlights from today’s nominations include: Dream Horse (Actor, Feature Television/Film, Make Up and Hair, Photography and Lighting: Fiction, Sound); In My Skin (Actress, Director: Fiction, Television Drama, Writer); and CODA (Actress, Director: Fiction, Writer), among others in 21 categories.