Two New Crime Series for France tv

France tv distribution has acquired the international distribution rights of two light crime series: Judge Marianne, one of a kind!, starring Marilou Berr and produced by Ryoan and Chabraque Productions; and Seasons 1 & 2 of Chantal, a Belgian series produced by Eyeworks.

Judge Marianne, one of a kind! follows judge Marianne Vauban as she investigates complex cases alongside Captain Pastor and her loyal court clerk Yves. Well known for being deliciously outspoken and prone to unorthodox methods, Marianne puts her experience, wisdom and empathy to good use as she investigates cases in outlandish contexts (pictured).

In Chantal, inspector Chantal Vantomme starts a new life in a small, rural town with her daughter Emma. In a sort of Belgian “Far West” where people are used to taking matters into their own hands, the apparent peacefulness should not deceive anyone.

Both series will be introduced at Rendez-Vous in Biarritz, which will take place from September 4 through 8.

(photocredit: Francois Lefebvre/Ryoan/Chabraque Productions/France tv)