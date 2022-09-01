SPI/FilmBox Signs Deal with DIGI Hungary

SPI/FilmBox and Hungary’s pay-tv operator DIGI have signed a distribution deal with both linear and digital components. As of September 1, SPI’s movie channel FilmBox will be available for subscribers. Additionally, those who opt for the FilmBox Pak will have access to FilmBox Premium, FilmBox Stars, FilmBox Family, and FilmBox Extra HD. The premium package also includes a FilmBox+ streaming service subscription with which viewers can watch 10+ channels and hundreds of hours of on-demand content.

FilmBox channels broadcast slates of Hollywood movies, world cinema classics, and popular series without any ad breaks during the programs.

FilmBox+ provides instant access to an extensive VOD catalog and live channels on any internet-connected device. The service has already integrated with multiple operators across Eastern Europe.