Venice Film Festival Kicks Off

The 79th Venice Film Festival is officially underway and for the first time the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is officially in attendance at the Festival. For the occasion, Academy’s new CEO Bill Kramer took part at a roundtable discussion held yesterday together with La Biennale president Roberto Cicutto, Venice Film Festival’s artistic director Andrea Barbera, Cinecitta’s Chiara Sbarigia and Nicola Maccanico, and sponsor Mastercard’s Michele Centemero.

Speaking on the panel about ‘The values of cinema in global society’, Kramer stated that the theatrical eligibility requirement will not go away, but also that theatrical and streaming will continue to coexist and be supported by the Academy.

The Festival opens today with the world premiere screening of dark comedy White Noise, starring Adam Driver, and runs through September 10. Twenty-one world premieres will be featured in the main competition, among the most anticipated titles are: Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu’s mystical drama Bardo, and The Son, starring Hugh Jackman. The international jury this year is led by Julianne Moore.

The Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award will be awarded tonight during the opening night ceremony to French icon Catherine Deneuve.