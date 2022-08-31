AMC Networks Secures Telly Deal

AMC Networks International (AMCNI CNE) and Telly signed a multi-year distribution agreement effective as of September 1st. The agreement provides carriage of AMCNI CNE’s channels Sport1, Sport2, AMC, Film+, Spektrum, Spektrum Home, JimJam and Minimax and offers long-term access to entertainment to viewers in the Czech Republic. Locally relevant sports programs such as UEFA ECL matches of Slavia Praha and Slovácko will be aired exclusively, among other high profile sporting events.

In addition to sports, AMC original titles like Fear the Walking Dead and the season finale of Better Call Saul will be available to viewers. A local original Spektrum production, Abrakadabra, introducing the history of magic with Czech and world class magicians will premiere. Spektrum Home premieres will include series from the Property Brothers, Monty Don’s gardening series and Designed for Luxury Czech special edition. In the kids’ portfolio, series like Baby Boss, My Little Pony and Masha and the Bear will be aired on Minimax and JimJam.