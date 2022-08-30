Keeley Hawes Joins ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Cast

AMC Network confirmed that actress Keeley Hawes will join Orphan Black: Echoes.

Produced by and distributed by Boat Rocker, the near-future series follows a group of women as they embark on a journey to unravel the mystery of their identity. The show is in production in Toronto, Canada.

Hawes joins previously announced series regulars Krysten Ritter, Amanda Fix, and Avan Jogia.

Orphan Black: Echoes is created by writer, showrunner, and executive producer Anna Fishko, alongside John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series, Orphan Black.

Orphan Black: Echoes will premiere in 2023.