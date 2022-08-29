The Africa Channel Hosts Semi-Final Judging For International Emmys

The Africa Channel and its production unit TAC Studios hosted the semi-final judging round for the Best Performance by an Actor for the International Emmys on August 25, 2022.

Facilitated by the International Emmys, the jury included talent and representatives from companies such as MultiChoice, Prime Video, The Africa Channel, SABC, ColorCreative, Trace TV, FilmOne Entertainment, Disney+, and Zee Networks.

Final nominees will be announced in September 2022.

Narendra Reddy, chief operating officer, The Africa Channel, commented, “It has been a privilege to renew our partnership with the International Emmys organization this year in our mutual quest to increase the representation by African countries at this global event designed to recognize excellence in all aspects of the television and film industry.”

Nathaniel Brendel, senior director of Emmy Judging, added, "We thank our Member Narendra Reddy and The Africa Channel team for bringing together leading television professionals from the region in Capetown, for this Semi-Final Round of Judging."