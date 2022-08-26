VIS Begins Production On ‘Inadaptada’

VIS, the international studio from Paramount, started filming the original series Inadaptada.

Starring Maite Lanata in the lead role, the series follows Lisa who arrives in a mental health institution after a suicide attempt. With other adolescents who are in treatment for different disorders, Lisa will reconstruct her story and try to understand what led her to her crisis.

Lanata is joined by a cast that includes Mónica Antonópulos, Santiago Achaga, Ornella. D’Elía, and José Giménez Zapiola, among others.

Azul Lombardía wrote the series with professional consultation from Luciano Lutereau. Agustín Alberdi and Matías Moltrasio are attached to direct.