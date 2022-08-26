Telemundo’s Underground Reveals ‘Catedrales’ For HBO Max

Underground, a division of Telemundo Streaming Studios, began development of Catedrales.

Based on the book by Claudia Piñeiro, the series tells an intrafamily drama with thriller elements. The series will head to HBO Max in Latin America. Silvina Fredjkes will lead the adaptation in collaboration with Alejandro Quesada, and Pablo Culell will serve as executive producer. Piñeiro will serve as a literary consultant for the project.

Telemundo Streaming Services Argentina and Underground also recently opened new offices in Buenos Aires.