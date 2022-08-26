All3Media International Announces New ‘Who Bares Wins’ Local Adaptation

All3Media International announced that the Who Bares Wins format will premiere in Belgium.

Co-produced by All3Media International Belgium and I Care for VRT, the Belgian local adaptation gathers a group of celebrities to raise awareness around cancer. The show features the contestants as they must master a striptease to be performed in front of a packed audience.

All3Media Belgium also currently has the reality game show Don’t Scream in production. The horror-themed show will premiere on Streamz later in the year.

Jonathan Hughes, VP Germany, Benelux, Austria & Switzerland at All3Media International commented, “All3Media Belgium has continually brought high-quality and hugely entertaining adaptations to a local audience and so we’re thrilled to have them on board once again for this international hit. Who Bares Wins is a buzz-worthy TV event with a powerful message at its heart and with multiple seasons adapted in France, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands and this talented team of producers at the helm, we feel confident Belgian audiences will be bowled over by this revealing, vibrant and touching series.”