Synchronicity Films To Adapt ‘Mayflies’

BBC commissioned Synchronicity Films to produce a mini-series based on Andrew O’Hagan’s Mayflies.

Mayflies tells the story of the brilliant friendship between Jimmy and Tully. The two grew up together and built a friendship based in music, films, and rebelliousness. As adults, Tully reaches out to Jimmy with a request that will test their friendship and loyalty.

The cast will feature Martin Compston, Tony Curran, and Ashley Jensen. Andrea Gibb will serve as screenwriter, with Peter Mackie Burns attached to direct.

Mayflies is co-commissioned with BBC Scotland in association with All3Media International

Claire Mundell, lead executive producer, founder and creative director at Synchronicity Films, stated, “Andrew’s novel is nostalgic, poignant and moving, following a life-long friendship and exploring the optimism of youth and the realities of later life. It honestly depicts the bonds and boundaries of a shared life and values. We are excited to be working with Andrew, Peter, Andrea and the BBC to collaborate on an authentic scripted adaptation of this acclaimed Scottish novel.”