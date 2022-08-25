NBCUniversal Formats Teams Up With Heliconia H Group For ‘Top Chef Thailand’

NBCUniversal Formats announced that Top Chef will be adapted in Thailand.

Produced by Heliconia H Group, in association with Universal International Studios, Top Chef Thailand will bring together aspiring chefs to compete with their culinary skill.

The series will air on Channel 7 in Thailand.

NBCUniversal Formats licensed Top Chef globally. The format has been adapted in Canada, Brazil, Spain, Indonesia, and the Middle East, among other territories.

Ana Langenberg, SVP Format Sales & Production at NBCUniversal Formats, remarked, “Top Chef continues to grow and entertain audiences around the world. We’re so thrilled to be partnering with Heliconia H Group, their unapparelled experience in creating the best cooking competition shows in Thailand makes them the perfect collaborators. We cannot wait for Thai audiences to experience all that this series has in store!”