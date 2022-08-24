ZED Scores Four New Acquisitions

ZED confirmed new acquisitions to its true-crime content offer.

The French documentary producer and distributor picked up Highway To Hell: The Story of a $100M Failure (pictured). Produced by Cat & Cie and Incognita Doc, the four-part documentary tells the story of Martin Lepage, a man who embarked on an international drug trafficking operation.

From YUZU Productions, Les Productions du Moment, and Point Prod, Inside the Order of the Solar Temple chronicles the story of “The Order of the Solar Temple” cult.

Produced by ADAMIS Production, The Serpent: Conversation with a Criminal tells the true story of the real-life criminal Charles Sobhraj.

Produced by TDO & Mil Sabords, The Jersey Way: Inside the Island’s Scandals explores the the series of criminal cases covered up on the island.