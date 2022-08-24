Paramount Starts Production On ‘Spider’

Paramount+ announced that production began on its new Latin American original series Spider.

Produced by VIS, in collaboration with Pródigo Filmes, the original series will tell the life of Anderson Silva, the fighter who became one of the great champions in the history of MMA. Born in São Paulo, he practiced practiced taekwondo, jiu-jitsu and muay thai as a child, and later in life, he entered professional wrestling. The series will share his incredible journey.

Spider stars William Nascimento, Bruno Vinicius and Caetano Vieira as Silva in different stages of his life.

Marton Olympio serves as screenwriter, and Caito Ortiz as director.