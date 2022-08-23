Up The Ladder: Nevision

Nevision promoted Anne Morrison to CEO and creative director of the company.

In her expanded role, Morrison will focus on the growth and strategic expansion of the company.

She will also continue in her role as creative director of Factual Programs in which she will bolster its roster of shows such as The Missing Children.

Morrison stated, “Since joining Nevision three years ago, I have seen the company flourish as a producer. We now have an impactful slate of well-crafted, character-driven stories across factual, factual entertainment, scripted and kids & family and I look forward to making content in partnership with leading broadcasters and platforms globally. With our outreach now expanded to the US with Nevision Inc. and our sister company Nevis Productions in Scandinavia, we are well positioned to tell stories that resonate with viewers both in the UK and internationally.”