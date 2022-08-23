Sky Original ‘Romulus II’ To Air In October

The Sky original series Romulus II – The War For Rome will premiere exclusively on Sky and stream on NOW in October.

Produced by Sky, Cattleya, and Groenlandia, in association with ITV Studios, the series will continue to share the birth of Rome through the story of Yemos and Wiros. Andrea Arcangeli and Francesco Di Napoli star in the lead role as two men who unite as brothers to found the city. As Yemos and Wiros become symbols of freedom and comradeship, they attract the attention of a new enemy, Titos Tatios, the king of the Sabines.

New cast joining the series include Valentina Bellè, Emanuele Maria Di Stefano, Max Malatesta, and Ludovica Nasti, among others.

ITV Studios serves as international distributor on the series.