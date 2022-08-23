Paramount and Globo entered an agreement to bring the Brazilian series Pantanal to Latin America.
Directed by Rogério Gomes and Gustavo Fernández, Pantanal follows a young man who, after the mysterious disappearance of his father, becomes a richer farmer in the region. Twenty years later, after his wife takes their child to Rio de Janeiro, José Leônicio has the opportunity to connect with his child, now a young man.
Paramount acquired the rights to the hit series for broadcast on the Paramount+ streaming platform, and on Telefe in Argentina and Chilevision in Chile. In addition, Pluto TV will showcase special content about the series.
