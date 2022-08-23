Paramount And Globo Sign Deal For ‘Pantanal’

Paramount and Globo entered an agreement to bring the Brazilian series Pantanal to Latin America.

Directed by Rogério Gomes and Gustavo Fernández, Pantanal follows a young man who, after the mysterious disappearance of his father, becomes a richer farmer in the region. Twenty years later, after his wife takes their child to Rio de Janeiro, José Leônicio has the opportunity to connect with his child, now a young man.

Paramount acquired the rights to the hit series for broadcast on the Paramount+ streaming platform, and on Telefe in Argentina and Chilevision in Chile. In addition, Pluto TV will showcase special content about the series.